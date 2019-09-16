Compilation of recommendations of the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar (A/HRC/42/CRP.6)

Human Rights Council

Forty-second session

9-27 September 2019

Agenda item 2

Human rights situation that require the Council’s attention

Compilation of all recommendations made by the Independent International Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, to the Government of Myanmar, armed organizations, the UN Security Council, Member States, UN agencies, the business community and others.

This conference room paper (A/HRC/42/CRP.6) provides the full list of the Mission’s recommendations to the Government of Myanmar, armed organizations, the UN Security Council, Member States, UN agencies, the business community and others. This document contains the 141 recommendations (excluding sub-recommendations) from the Mission’s two official reports: A/HRC/39/64 and A/HRC/42/50 and four additional detailed reports that the Mission produced as conference room papers under its Human Rights Council mandate (resolutions 34/22 and 39/2).

As the Mission concludes its mandate, it recognizes that the human rights crisis in Myanmar continues, the military retains enormous unchecked powers, armed conflicts are taking the lives of civilians, hundreds of thousands of people are displaced from their homes, and hateful and discriminatory laws and policies are inflicting severe inhumane suffering.

Most of the Mission’s recommendations, including those made in September 2018, remain relevant. For this reason, they continue to remain essential in assisting the people of Myanmar realize their aspirations for a democratic transition from military rule, ending the country’s structural human rights crises, providing justice to victims, and ensuring that States, intergovernmental organizations, private actors and others do not directly or indirectly contribute to the suffering of the people of Myanmar. The Mission therefore implores in its final report for the Government of Myanmar, the United Nations and the international community to use the Mission’s recommendations as a roadmap for the protection of human rights in Myanmar and to monitor progress thereon.