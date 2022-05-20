Comparison of 5W results - 2020 to 2022 - MIMU 5W

What is the 5W

The “Who does What Where, When and for Whom” database, or 5W, is a tool which tracks the implementation of humanitarian and development projects to support coordination, planning and efficient use of resources. In Myanmar, the 5W is normally compiled by the Myanmar Information Management Unit every six months, based on reports provided voluntarily by contributing agencies.

The MIMU 5W shows:

➢ which organizations (WHO),

➢ are carrying out which activities (WHAT),

➢ in which locations (WHERE),

➢ project status – whether planned, ongoing or completed (WHEN)

➢ project beneficiary focus (for WHOM) – whether focused on IDPs or other vulnerable communities.

Summary

The MIMU 5W Comparison report compares MIMU 5W results from 2020 to 2022, looking particularly at the impact of events in early 2021 on reported agencies’ activities.

August 2020 to May 2021 saw a sharp reduction in the number of reported activities countrywide, with many activities suspended or ended:

25% reduction in agencies reporting in May 2021 than in August 2020, mainly NNGO (48%) and INGO (25%) (from 213 to 159 agencies).

25% reduction in projects reported countrywide (from 814 to 608 projects), with reductions mainly in Shan (107) and Yangon (91).

A significant reduction in the reported ongoing activities (43,428 less activities), mainly in Tanintharyi (84%), Shan (east) (58%), Mon (57%),

Shan (south) (55%) and Kayin (50%).

A 10% reduction in the reach to village tracts/towns countrywide (from 87% in August 2020 to 77% in May 2021), mainly in Sagaing (13%), Magway (12%) and Rakhine and Tanintharyi (10% in each).

October 2021 to March 2022 found an increase in reported activities by agencies, however it is still less activities compared with August 2020.

28% more agencies reported across all states/regions and all sectors except Peace Building/ Conflict Prevention, Infrastructure,

DRR and Shelter. (from 163 to 209 agencies)

29,702 more ongoing activities with 136,446 ongoing activities reported in March 2022 compared to 106,744 in October 2021 – an unknown part of this may be due to less suspended activities as well as activities of 46 more reporting organisations.

7,488 less suspended activities were reported (2 % of total reported activities in March 2022 compared to 9% in Oct 2021). The changes are most notable in the Agriculture sector and in Ayeyarwady, Kayin and Mon (less suspensions), whereas there were more suspensions reported in Chin, Magway and Rakhine.

There has been some resumption of activities since June 2021 – a further 16% of projects were reported as active (from 74% in May 2021 to 90% in March 2022), with 37,200 more ongoing activities around the country (resumed or new activities).

Despite the similar number of reporting agencies in August 2020 and March 2022 however, there were still less ongoing activities and a higher number of suspended activities in March 2022 (6,228 less ongoing activities and 2,596 more suspended activities).