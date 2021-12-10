Comparison of 3W results - 2020 to 2021 (November 2021)

What is the 3W

The “Who does What Where” database, or 3W, is a tool which tracks the implementation of humanitarian and development projects to support coordination, planning and efficient use of resources. In Myanmar, the 3W is compiled by the Myanmar Information Management Unit every six months, based on reports provided voluntarily by contributing agencies. Due to the changing situation, there was a 9-month gap between the last round in 2020 (August) and the first in 2021 (May 2021), followed by a 5-month gap to the second round in 2021 (October).

The MIMU 3W is actually a “5W” in that it shows:

which organizations (WHO),

are carrying out which activities (WHAT),

in which locations (WHERE),

project status – whether planned, ongoing or completed (WHEN)

project beneficiary focus (for WHOM) – whether focused on IDPs or other vulnerable communities.

Summary

This report compares MIMU 3W results from 2020 to 2021, looking particularly at the impact of events in early 2021 on reported agencies’ activities.

August 2020 to October 2021 saw a significant reduction in the number of reported activities countrywide, with many activities suspended or ended:

23% reduction in agencies reporting in October 2021 than in August 2020 (from 213 to 163 agencies)

25% reduction in projects reported countrywide (from 814 to 613 projects), with reductions mainly in Shan (109) and Yangon (87).

A significant reduction in the reported ongoing activities (36,000 less activities), mainly in Tanintharyi (84%), Chin (70%), Shan (east) (58%),

Mon (54%) and Shan (south) (51%).

A 12% reduction in the reach to village tracts/towns countrywide (from 87% in August 2020 to 75% in October 2021), mainly in Sagaing (13%), Rakhine and Chin (11% in each) and Magway and Tanintharyi (9% in each).

As of October 2021, there were:

36,000 less ongoing activities with 106,744 ongoing activities compared to 142,674 in August 2020 – an unknown part of this may be due to 23% less agencies reporting.

Many suspended activities (10,758), found mainly in Kayin (23%), Ayeyarwady (21%), Tanintharyi (15%) and Mon (14%). Two-thirds were suspended due to access/security constraints, and 2% due to funding.

Significant numbers of completed/ended activities (23,500) during the course of 2021 – these were found mainly in Kachin (17%), Magway (16%), Kayin (11%), Rakhine (10%), Shan (north) (9%) and Chin (7%) in May and Rakhine (25%), Shan (north) (24%), Kachin (22%), Kayin (10%), Sagaing 6%) and Chin (5%) in October 2021.

Since June 2021, some activities have resumed – a further 11% of projects were reported as under implementation (from 74% in May to 85% in October), and there were 7,500 more ongoing activities around the country (resumed or new activities). The reduction in suspended activities is more limited (2,732 less activities reported as suspended). Importantly the overall reach of agencies activities is reducing with a further 2% less village tracts/towns reached with ongoing activities (75% in October, compared to 77% in May and 87% in August 2020).