Community perceptions of the economic impacts of Myanmar’s health and political crises: Insights from the National COVID-19 Community Survey – September 2021
Key findings
Ninety-two percent of urban communities and 90 percent of rural communities experienced a decline in income of at least 20 percent compared to a year before due to lower income from both non-farm employment and crop farming.
Compared to data collected in 2020 survey rounds, we see a shift towards reduction in food expenditures and selling agricultural and non-agricultural assets in 2021. Fifty-four percent of communities reduced food expenditure to cope with declining income in September 2021, compared to 17 percent in September 2020.
Twenty-seven percent of communities experienced closed banks and 12 percent of communities reported cash shortage at their local ATMs.
Recommended actions
Implement measures such as cash and food assistance as well as cash- and food-for-work schemes to limit the need to rely on negative coping mechanisms that jeopardize current and future income-generating opportunities, food security, and health.
Avoid or minimize further disturbances in access to cash or loans, including disruptions that hamper access to microfinance services.
