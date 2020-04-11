Collective support to communities in Rakhine to fight COVID-19 [EN/MY]

10 April 2020 - The United Nations agencies, funds and programmes as well as national and international organizations continue to scale-up their full-fledged support to the Government and people of Myanmar to contain the spread of COVID-19 in every State and Region, including to the most vulnerable populations such as returning migrants and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

In recent weeks, the UN agencies, together with partners, have been working tirelessly to contribute to the prevention of COVID-19, through areas and sectors such as health, water, sanitation and hygiene, food and livelihoods, gender equality and the empowerment of women and migration. While maintaining critical humanitarian and recovery operations to reach vulnerable communities and internally displaced persons, the UN agencies and their partners have provided emergency hygiene and health supplies, improved safe access to basic water and sanitation facilities and continue to raise awareness among communities and IDPs about the risks of COVID-19.

The Livelihoods and Food Security Fund (LIFT) has allocated over US$2.2 million to its front-line response efforts to prevent and contain the spread of COVID-19 in Rakhine State. Implemented by local and international partners, LIFT’s response provides access to clean water and sanitation facilities to vulnerable communities and IDPs, in coordination with the relevant government authorities. LIFT is funded by seven member states, and managed by the United Nations Office for Project Services, UNOPS.

The United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, continues to work with local actors, international partners and local governments to enable access to clean water in camps for the internally displaced. In the first quarter of 2020, UNICEF and partners distributed over 23,500 hygiene items to more than 50,000 people in Rakhine State. Over 130 latrines have been constructed and another 390 latrines are underway. In Sittwe, to increase public awareness about COVID-19, UNICEF has provided 7,000 posters and set up a Light Emitting Diode (LED) display board to share updated information on the risks.

In Buthidaung Township, the United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA, distributed dignity kits, with basic hygiene supplies, including soaps and sanitizers, to women and girls, while the United Nations Human Settlements Programme, UN-Habitat, in partnership with local community groups, has installed a network of public hand-washing stations and distributed Information Educational and Communication (IEC) materials to promote awareness on hand-washing and hygiene across the Sittwe Township. The United Nations Refugee Agency, UNHCR and partners have made an incredible effort in bringing the key messages on COVID-19 to communities in IDP camps and sites sheltering newly displaced as well as villages. A total of 20 IDP camps, 76 displacement sites and over 100 villages have been reached to date.

“In this challenging time for all of us, I am proud of the unity and dedication shown among the United Nations, the international community, local organizations and communities and the government authorities to mount a collective response,” said the United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Ola Almgren. “I am also thankful to our donors who continue to maintain and strengthen their support to our operations,” said Mr. Almgren, adding that response to the outbreak of COVID-19 requires everybody to come together more than ever. “Solidarity is the only way we can win this battle”.

