Climate smart and inclusive urban programs

Myanmar Red Cross Society supporting Making Cities Resilient by 2030

Overview

Since 2016, Myanmar Red Cross Society (MRCS) has been addressing the impact of climate change on urban areas in Myanmar through its multi-year urban resilience programs. As of August 2020, MRCS has directly reached over 102,000 urban population in five regions and states which include Ayeyarwady and Yangon regions, Mon and Shan States, and Union Territory of Nay Pyi Taw. The next step for MRCS will be piloting more activities that reach informal urban settlements and schools to introduce climate smart educational activities to children and adolescents. Through these urban disaster risk reduction model and climate-smart methodologies, MRCS is promoting the Red Cross Red Crescent Movement’s vision and ambition to mitigate the climate change, making cities resilient by 2030.

Urban Risk Resilience (URR) approach has been implemented by MRCS with the support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), funded by Finnish Red Cross, Norwegian Red Cross, Danish Red Cross, German Red Cross and AmericanRed Cross. The programs have beenguided by theMRCS strategic framework 2016-2020, as well as the MRCS Disaster Management Policy, which were developed based on IFRC’s Strategy 2020, IFRC Building urban resilience: A guide for Red Cross and Red Crescent engagement and contribution, IFRCRoad to Resiliencediscussion paper, and in line with the Government of Myanmar’s Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan 2016-2030. Through the urban risk resilience programs, MRCS and its Red Cross and Red Crescent partners reached total of 53,146 adults and 48,941 children in urban areas of Myanmar.

MRCS’surban programs focus onpreparedness, prevention, response, and recovery aspects in urban context, includingschool safety in close coordination with school disaster management committees and community disaster management committees. As an auxiliary to the Government of Myanmar by the National Disaster Law (currently under revision between Department of Disaster Management and MRCS), MRCS continues to build on new and existingurban risk resilience programs, together with local authorities, community members and schools, involving students, parents, and teachers.