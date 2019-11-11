China Gives $1 Million to Myanmar for Peace Process

By Zaw Zaw Htwe

YANGON—The Chinese government gave Myanmar US$1 million (1.51 billion kyats) to help fund the peace process this week during a visit by Special Envoy for Asian Affairs Sun Guoxiang.

The Chinese government has provided $400,000 to the National Reconciliation and Peace Center (NRPC) and $300,000 each to the Peace Commission (PC) and Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Committee (JMC).

U Kyaw Tint Swe, Union minister with the State Counselor’s Office and vice chair of the NRPC, received the cash donation from the special envoy, according to an official statement.

According to a news report by Chinese state-owned Xinhua News, Sun said that his government is supporting the peace process in Myanmar as much as it can based on the friendship between the two countries. This was reportedly the fourth such donation to Myanmar.

”We also wish for the people of Myanmar to enjoy peace quickly,” said the special envoy.

He also said while giving the donation that the Chinese government will help Myanmar by setting up distinct policies that will support the future of the peace process in Myanmar in various ways.

The envoy also told Myanmar government officials that his government will try to provide whatever it needs as quickly as possible.

”The Chinese government is a reliable ally for the country of Myanmar,” said Sun.

During his visit to Myanmar, the special envoy met with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the military chief, and Myanmar State Counselor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi.

In January 2017 China contributed $1 million to Myanmar’s peace process through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, out of a total pledge of $3 million by 2020.

In December 2017, Sun donated $500,000 to the JMC and in June 2018, then Chinese Ambassador Hong Liang donated 10 Volvo vehicles to the agency so that its officials would “have swifter and more efficient transportation for their work.”