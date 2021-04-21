Children in Myanmar Data Dashboard: A snapshot of the situation of children in Myanmar

Highlights

This profile provides a snapshot of the situation of children in Myanmar, using available data from reports that are nationally and regionally representative, for both Union and State/Region levels. The major sources are the Intercensal Survey (2019), the Myanmar Living Conditions Survey (2017), Demographic Health Survey (2015-16), and Myanmar Population and Housing Census (2014).

While Myanmar has achieved improvements in education, health, nutrition, water, sanitation, hygiene, and protection of children and communities, there are still children who are still left behind, requiring our obligations to fulfill their rights.