Children and armed conflict in Myanmar - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/1243)

Summary

The present report, submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 1612 (2005) and subsequent resolutions on children and armed conflict, is the sixth report on children and armed conflict in Myanmar submitted by the Secretary-General. It contains information on the six grave violations against children and, more broadly, on the situation of children affected by armed conflict during the period from 1September 2018 to 30 June 2020.The report provides an overview of the trends of grave violations committed against children in Myanmar and highlights progress made in ending and preventing these violations, including through the implementation of a joint action plan by the Myanmar Armed Forces (Tatmadaw), and dialogue with other parties to conflict. The report also contains a series of recommendations to strengthen action for the protection of children affected by armed conflict in Myanmar.

I.Introduction