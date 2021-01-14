Myanmar
Children and armed conflict in Myanmar - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2020/1243)
Attachments
Summary
The present report, submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 1612 (2005) and subsequent resolutions on children and armed conflict, is the sixth report on children and armed conflict in Myanmar submitted by the Secretary-General. It contains information on the six grave violations against children and, more broadly, on the situation of children affected by armed conflict during the period from 1September 2018 to 30 June 2020.The report provides an overview of the trends of grave violations committed against children in Myanmar and highlights progress made in ending and preventing these violations, including through the implementation of a joint action plan by the Myanmar Armed Forces (Tatmadaw), and dialogue with other parties to conflict. The report also contains a series of recommendations to strengthen action for the protection of children affected by armed conflict in Myanmar.
I.Introduction
The present report, submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 1612 (2005)and subsequent resolutions, is the sixth report on children and armed conflict in Myanmar, and covers the period from 1September 2018 to 30 June 2020. It describes trends and patterns of grave violations against children since the fifth report on children and armed conflict in Myanmar (S/2018/956) and outlines the progress and challenges since the adoption of the conclusions by the Security Council Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict in August 2019 (S/AC.51/2019/2). The violations presented therein were verified by the United Nations country task force on monitoring and reporting in Myanmar, co-chaired by the resident coordinator and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). Where possible, parties to conflict responsible for grave violations are identified, including the eight parties listed in the annexes of the Secretary-General’s report on children and armed conflict (A/74/845-S/2020/525).
The report provides an overview of political and security developments,focuses on trends of grave violations committed against children in Myanmar and highlights progress made in ending and preventing these violations since the previous report. Although the monitoring and reporting of these violations continued through the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the ability to verify information was often hampered by a lack of security or access restrictions. Therefore, the information contained herein may not represent the full scale of violations committed in Myanmar during the reporting period.