Child Marriage in Humanitarian Settings: Study Overview

The Women’s Refugee Commission has developed this foundational research, providing some of the first robust evidence of the magnitude and drivers of child marriage across several humanitarian contexts.

This infographic features links to deeper study results from countries examined by WRC, including Djibouti, Egypt, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Yemen, Bangladesh, Nepal, Ethiopia, and Lebanon.

Learnings from these studies provide key recommendations for practitioners, researchers, and policymakers engaged in efforts to end child marriage and support the needs of married girls globally.

WRC, in partnership with the Johns Hopkins Center for Humanitarian Health, joined forces with a broad consortium of UN agencies, international NGOs, and academic institutions to examine the prevalence and drivers of child marriage in humanitarian contexts and inform prevention and risk mitigation programming.