Child drowned and houses washed away in Sagu flood

By Tin Shwe

A boy has drowned after incessant rain in Sagu Township, Minbu District while some houses were also washed away leaving some people homeless.

According to Magway Region, Relied and Resettlement Department, Sagu Township had incessant rain from June 9 to 12 and six houses were washed away in the torrential rain that left 976 people homeless. The child was drowned in a stream.

Magway Region, Relief and Resettlement Department Director Myint Soe said that Paing Phyo Zaw (aged 1 year 4 months) from Shwe Paukkan, No. 3 Ward, Sagu, fell into the Mann Creek in torrential rain.

Magway Region, Relief and Resettlement Department gave relief supplies to flood victims on June 12 at Sagu prayer hall.