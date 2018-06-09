09 Jun 2018

Child Dies in Shan State Flooding

Report
from The Irrawaddy
Published on 08 Jun 2018 View Original

By THAZIN HLAING

YANGON — A child died in a flood in Shan State’s Taunggyi after heavy rains on Tuesday, said the Naypyitaw disaster management department.

“Drainage ditches were filled with rainwater in the Kyaung Gyi Zay ward of Taunggyi on June 5. The 10-year-old boy washed his feet in a ditch and because the water was flowing rapidly, he was carried away and died,” officer U Than Kyaw Htay of the department told The Irrawaddy.

Fourteen households with some 60 people were also affected by flooding, which inundated their houses on the same day in another ward of Taunggyi, said the department.

Dozens were forced from their homes due to flooding in Lashio in northern Shan State. Torrents of water were also reported in Nan Lan village tract in Hsipaw Township, affecting dozens more.

The Shan State disaster management department denied news reports that two people were killed due to flooding in Nan Lan village tract.

“No one died or was injured. People from 11 houses had to move. Currents were high in the morning, but subsided in the evening,” head of the department U Soe Naing told The Irrawaddy.

Despite rising water levels in rivers across the country, they may not reach danger levels this month. People do not need to worry about severe flash floods at this time,” said director-general U Kyaw Moe Oo of the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

“There are low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal and this has caused heavy rains in central Myanmar and Shan State. Heavy rains have also come in along the coastal areas; they are likely in Tanintharyi, Bago, Irrawaddy and Rakhine,” he said.

Thazin Hlaing
The Irrawaddy
Thazin Hlaing is Reporter at the Burmese edition of The Irrawaddy.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.