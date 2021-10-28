CCCM/ Shelter/ NFI Cluster Analysis Report (CAR) - Kachin/ NSS, Myanmar - 30 September 2021

In Myanmar, the Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster was activated in January 2013. By March 2013, the Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster became operational in Kachin and Northern Shan States. Currently 3 Camp Management Agencies undertake substantial work for the Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster: data collection, coordination, monitoring of services, community mobilization and capacity building across camps that house over 106,000 IDPs. The objective of the Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster remains to ensure all of the priority camps, camps that contain the majority of IDPs, have a dedicated Camp Management Agency, delivering coordinated assistance in line with