CCCM/ Shelter/ NFI Cluster Analysis Report (CAR) - Kachin/ NSS, Myanmar - 30 November 2021

In Myanmar, the Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster was activated in January 2013. By March 2013, the Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster became operational in Kachin and Northern Shan States. Currently 3 Camp Management Agencies undertake substantial work for the Shelter/NFI/CCCM Cluster: data collection, coordination, monitoring of services, community mobilization and capacity building across camps that house over 106,000 IDPs.