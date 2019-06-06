Case study: Delivering integrated services for gender-based violence and sexual reproductive health and rights

1. Introduction and context

Myanmar is situated in a complex context of new, emerging and on-going humanitarian crises, armed conflict, natural disasters, and displacement in several areas of the country.

More than 240,000 people across Myanmar are displaced, and over 940,000 people are in need of humanitarian assistance. Women and girls of childbearing age in Myanmar carry extraordinary burdens as armed conflict and displacement compounds deep poverty and gender discrimination. At least 77 per cent of internally displaced people are women and children, and many of these live in camps for internally displaced people (IDPs) in Kachin, Kayin, Rakhine, and Shan States (2019 Humanitarian Needs Overview).

Women and girls have specific needs that are often ignored during crisis. While on the run or while living in shelters, women and girls continue to become pregnant, but they often lack access to basic sexual and reproductive health care. Without assistance by midwifes or access to contraceptives, women and girls are at increased risk of unsafe sex, unwanted pregnancy and unsafe delivery, and are at a higher risk of infection by HIV and other sexually transmitted infections. In addition, displaced women have virtually no access to protection, security, justice, and other services related to gender-based violence (GBV).

For these reasons, the delivery of sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR) as well as GBV services to conflict-affected communities – most of whom are living in protracted displacement – is a key part of UNFPA’s Women and Girls First Programme (WGF). The initiative is a commitment to prevent and respond to violence perpetrated against women and girls in Myanmar, and to realize their sexual and reproductive health and rights.