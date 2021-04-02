CARE statement on ongoing Myanmar violence

“Even before February 1st, over 1 million people in Myanmar needed humanitarian assistance, including 336,000 internally displaced people in Rakhine, Kachin, Kayin and Shan states. As the US orders the departure of non-emergency employees and their family members, the humanitarian situation in Myanmar grows even more concerning.

Underscored by the recent shooting of a seven-year-old girl, the most recent of many innocent lives lost at the hands of security forces, CARE is concerned that the escalation and spread of violence will cause a rapid rise in conflict-related displacements and economic setbacks. Further, humanitarian agencies are extremely constrained in our ability to continue delivering principled humanitarian assistance.

With that, CARE has previously expressed concern for the safety and well-being of the people of Myanmar and is now urgently renewing our call on security forces to immediately cease the use of force and respect all rights of civilians, including the right to humanitarian access and protection of all civilian populations under international humanitarian law.”