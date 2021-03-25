CARE International statement on security forces’ shooting of 7-year-old girl in Myanmar

The aid agency CARE International strongly condemns the shooting by security forces of a 7-year-old girl in her home in Mandalay in Myanmar. She is the youngest victim of the violent crackdown on opposition that began last month.

CARE International has previously condemned the use of violence against protestors, and is concerned that the shooting of a child in her home indicates a worrying new level of disregard for human life.

We are gravely concerned about the safety and wellbeing of the people of Myanmar and call on security forces to immediately cease the use of force and respect all rights of civilians, including the right to protection of all civilian populations under international humanitarian law.

We hold particular concern for marginalised minorities and vulnerable groups, such as people living in areas of the country where there has already been violent conflict. As experience shows us, women and girls are often disproportionately affected in times of crisis.