CARE International statement on Myanmar crisis

Responding to the unfolding crisis in Myanmar, Secretary General of the international aid organisation CARE International, Sofia Sprechmann Sineiro, said:

“CARE International is gravely concerned about the safety, rights and wellbeing of the people of Myanmar in light of the unfolding crisis and suppression of peaceful protests, and the impact that this will have on vulnerable communities.

CARE has worked in Myanmar since 1995, partnering with local communities to reduce poverty and fulfil their human rights. We are deeply concerned that recent events will undo decades of hard-won progress by the people of Myanmar in overcoming poverty and promoting human rights. We hold particular concern for marginalised minorities and vulnerable groups, such as people living in areas of the country where there was already violent conflict, and women and girls — as experience shows us they are often disproportionately affected in times of crisis. We call on all parties to ensure local and international humanitarian groups are afforded access to deliver vital, lifesaving aid wherever it is needed, especially in light of the global pandemic.”

We echo the United Nations’ Secretary General’s call for Myanmar’s military leadership to respect the will of the people and adhere to democratic norms, with any differences to be resolved through peaceful dialogue.

CARE International condemns any use of force to overthrow an elected government, or to suppress protests. In particular, we are deeply concerned about the reported use of inappropriate levels of force against demonstrators around the country.

CARE International urges all parties in Myanmar to refrain from violence and uphold people’s fundamental human rights, including freedom of assembly, freedom of speech, and the right to information. We urge all parties to ensure all people can participate in the decisions that affect their lives.