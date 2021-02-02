CARE International is deeply concerned for the most vulnerable in Myanmar

CARE International is deeply concerned for the well-being of the most vulnerable in Myanmar following yesterday’s transfer of power to the military.

CARE International affirms the UN Secretary General’s statement that the will of the people must be respected, with any differences resolved through peaceful dialogue.

Our offices in Myanmar are temporarily closed and most programmes suspended, although some online activities are able to continue. We look forward to a speedy resumption of our poverty-fighting programmes and activities.

CARE International stands with the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of peace, freedom, equality and human rights.

Founded in 1945, CARE is one of the largest and oldest humanitarian aid organisations fighting global poverty. CARE has a special focus on empowering and meeting the needs of women and girls and promoting gender equality and works in 100 countries around the world.

CARE International has responded to humanitarian and development needs in Myanmar since 1995