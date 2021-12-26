CARE International condemns Christmas Eve Massacre in Myanmar

26 December 2021 - On Friday 24 December, the Myanmar military reportedly attacked three vehicles killing at least 38 people, including women and children, in Kayah State in Eastern Myanmar.

Two humanitarian workers, who had been undertaking aid work in a nearby community, were travelling home for the holidays and were caught up in the incident and remain missing. Save the Children, has confirmed that the private vehicle they were traveling in had been burned out.

“CARE International condemns this violent attack against civilians. We are horrified by the reported violence and are very concerned for the wellbeing of two humanitarian aid workers in the region.

CARE calls on security forces to immediately cease the use of violence and respect all rights of civilians.

Attacks involving aid workers trying to provide life saving aid is reprehensible and should not be tolerated. Humanitarian access must be granted by the governing authorities in a manner that allows regular and unrestricted access to all people based strictly on needs.”

The reports are yet to be independently verified.

CARE has worked in Myanmar since 1995, partnering with local communities to reduce poverty and fulfil their human rights.