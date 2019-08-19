19 Aug 2019

Burma June-August 2019 Briefing

Report
from Humanitarian Aid Relief Trust
preview
Download PDF (3.08 MB)

HUMANITARIAN FIGURES

642,000 Estimated Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Burma. Of these over 98,000 are living in Kachin and northern Shan States; around 140,000 in Rakhin State; and 5,000 in Mandalay, according to The Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (IDMC)

824,000 Conflict-affected people are experiencing acute food insecurity and more than 180,000 children and women require life-saving nutrition services, according to the US Agency for International Development

106,000 Estimated civilians remain in long-term displacement camps in Kachin and northern Shan States, many near areas of active conflict, according to the Human Rights Watch

NEWS & HEADLINES

  • June: “There is no one who does not miss home”: Progressive Voice, a policy research and advocacy organization released a report on protracted displacement due to armed conflict in Burma. It is a collaborate effort by 15 ethnic civil society organisations working with displaced populations. It reiterated that “The underlying reason for displacement amongst the vast majority of interviewees was a systematic pattern of abuses and oppression that has accompanied the armed conflict and marginalisation raging in Burma for decades”. (Progressive Voice)

  • July 17th: The US imposed sanctions against Burma’s top general and three senior officers. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the sanctions were prompted in part by Commander-in-Chief Min Aung Hlaing’s decision to release, after just a few months, soldiers convicted of extra judicial killings at the village of Inn Din in 2017. (BBC)

  • July 25th: The Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission held a hearing on human rights and the use of sexual violence by the Burmese military against ethnic minorities in Burma. Rape crimes perpetrated by Burmese soldiers have been a hallmark of abuse in Burma’s civil wars against its ethnic groups. Women in the Chin, Karen, Kachin, Rakhine, Shan and more states have been heavily affected. (Human Rights Watch)

