Burma June-August 2019 Briefing

HUMANITARIAN FIGURES

642,000 Estimated Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Burma. Of these over 98,000 are living in Kachin and northern Shan States; around 140,000 in Rakhin State; and 5,000 in Mandalay, according to The Internal Displacement Monitoring Center (IDMC)

824,000 Conflict-affected people are experiencing acute food insecurity and more than 180,000 children and women require life-saving nutrition services, according to the US Agency for International Development

106,000 Estimated civilians remain in long-term displacement camps in Kachin and northern Shan States, many near areas of active conflict, according to the Human Rights Watch

NEWS & HEADLINES