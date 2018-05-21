21 May 2018

Burma - Complex Emergency Rakhine Crisis Response Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 21 May 2018
preview
Download PDF (384.45 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • USG provides more than $94 million in additional support to crisis-affected populations in Burma, Bangladesh

  • USAID Administrator conducts official visit to Burma, Bangladesh to observe ongoing relief efforts

  • Relief actors conduct preparedness activities ahead of cyclone, monsoon seasons in Burma, Bangladesh

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

On May 15, USAID Administrator Mark Green announced more than $44 million in FY 2018 funding from USAID/OFDA and USAID/FFP to support internally displaced and other conflict-affected populations in Burma, as well as Burmese refugees in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District. The announcement was made as part of a mid-May visit to Burma’s Rakhine State, during which Administrator Green observed humanitarian conditions and met with representatives from USAID-supported non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and affected communities. The funding supplements $50 million in State/PRM funding announced on April 23, and brings U.S. Government (USG) funding for the Rakhine crisis response in Burma and Bangladesh to nearly $203.6 million since the outbreak of violence in August 2017.6 Cumulatively, the USG has provided more than $299 million in humanitarian assistance for the Burma complex emergency response in FY 2017–2018.

