Burma - Complex Emergency Rakhine Crisis Response Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

USG provides more than $94 million in additional support to crisis-affected populations in Burma, Bangladesh

USAID Administrator conducts official visit to Burma, Bangladesh to observe ongoing relief efforts

Relief actors conduct preparedness activities ahead of cyclone, monsoon seasons in Burma, Bangladesh

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

On May 15, USAID Administrator Mark Green announced more than $44 million in FY 2018 funding from USAID/OFDA and USAID/FFP to support internally displaced and other conflict-affected populations in Burma, as well as Burmese refugees in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District. The announcement was made as part of a mid-May visit to Burma’s Rakhine State, during which Administrator Green observed humanitarian conditions and met with representatives from USAID-supported non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and affected communities. The funding supplements $50 million in State/PRM funding announced on April 23, and brings U.S. Government (USG) funding for the Rakhine crisis response in Burma and Bangladesh to nearly $203.6 million since the outbreak of violence in August 2017.6 Cumulatively, the USG has provided more than $299 million in humanitarian assistance for the Burma complex emergency response in FY 2017–2018.