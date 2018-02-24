Burma - Complex Emergency Rakhine Crisis Response Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

Nearly 688,000 people—primarily Rohingya Muslims from Burma’s Rakhine State—fled from Burma to Bangladesh between August 25, 2017 and January 27, 2018, according to the Bangladesh-based UN Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG)—a humanitarian response coordinating body comprising UN agencies, international non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other stakeholders.

At least 200,000 individuals are living in flood and landslide-prone areas in the Kutupalong area of Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District and in need of relocation. Key infrastructure and services are also at risk of damage or destruction during the upcoming June-to-October monsoon season, according to a flood risk analysis conducted by State/PRM partners the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and the International Organization for Migration (IOM). Relief actors have also highlighted concerns regarding the humanitarian impacts of the upcoming March-to-July cyclone season.