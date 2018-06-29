Burma - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

HIGHLIGHTS

Ongoing violence and insecurity in Rakhine State prompts nearly 706,400 people to flee to Bangladesh

Key Developments

Insecurity and military operations in Burma’s Rakhine State have prompted an estimated 706,400 people to flee to neighboring Bangladesh since August 2017, according to the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG)—a humanitarian response coordinating body comprising UN agencies, international non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other stakeholders. Cumulatively, approximately 919,000 Burmese refugees were sheltering in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District as of June 21, ISCG reports.

Monsoon rains in Cox’s Bazar from May 11–June 17 resulted in one death, injured more than 30 refugees, and affected more than 28,400 people at displacement sites. In response, relief actors are distributing emergency food assistance and repairing infrastructure damaged by monsoon-related incidents.