29 Jun 2018

Burma - Complex Emergency Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2018

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 29 Jun 2018
preview
Download PDF (347.69 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Ongoing violence and insecurity in Rakhine State prompts nearly 706,400 people to flee to Bangladesh

  • Access constraints continue to impede humanitarian assistance in Burma’s Kachin, Rakhine, and Shan states

  • USG partners respond to monsoon-related damage in Bangladesh and Burma, amid continued preparedness activities

Key Developments

  • Insecurity and military operations in Burma’s Rakhine State have prompted an estimated 706,400 people to flee to neighboring Bangladesh since August 2017, according to the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG)—a humanitarian response coordinating body comprising UN agencies, international non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and other stakeholders. Cumulatively, approximately 919,000 Burmese refugees were sheltering in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District as of June 21, ISCG reports.

  • Monsoon rains in Cox’s Bazar from May 11–June 17 resulted in one death, injured more than 30 refugees, and affected more than 28,400 people at displacement sites. In response, relief actors are distributing emergency food assistance and repairing infrastructure damaged by monsoon-related incidents.

  • U.S. Government (USG) partners continue to conduct monsoon preparedness and response activities in Burma and Bangladesh, while providing critical emergency food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, and water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) assistance to conflict-affected populations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.