Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

Situation Report
Originally published

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

3 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Burma
UN – July 2021

209,500 People Displaced Since February Who Remain IDPs in Burma
UNHCR – September 2021

126,000 IDPs—Originally Displaced in 2012—in Rakhine State IDP Sites
UN – June 2021

1.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Cox’s Bazar
UN – May 2021

902,947 Refugees in Cox’s Bazar
UNHCR – September 2021

  • Clashes and insecurity continue to generate displacement in Burma. The NUG declares a people’s defensive war against the MAF in early September, further escalating tensions.

  • Humanitarian activities in the Cox’s Bazar refugee camps resume in mid-September following the lifting of enhanced COVID-19-related restrictions on relief operations since May.

  • U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda ThomasGreenfield announces nearly $180 million in additional USG funding for the Rakhine State and Rohingya refugee crisis on September 22.

