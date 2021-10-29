Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #7, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

3 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Burma

UN – July 2021

209,500 People Displaced Since February Who Remain IDPs in Burma

UNHCR – September 2021

126,000 IDPs—Originally Displaced in 2012—in Rakhine State IDP Sites

UN – June 2021

1.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Cox’s Bazar

UN – May 2021

902,947 Refugees in Cox’s Bazar

UNHCR – September 2021

Clashes and insecurity continue to generate displacement in Burma. The NUG declares a people’s defensive war against the MAF in early September, further escalating tensions.

Humanitarian activities in the Cox’s Bazar refugee camps resume in mid-September following the lifting of enhanced COVID-19-related restrictions on relief operations since May.