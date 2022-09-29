Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6.2 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Burma UN – July 2022

989,400 People Displaced Since February 2021 Who Remain IDPs in Burma UNHCR – September 2022

1.3 MILLION People Displaced in Burma UNHCR – September 2022

1.5 MILLION People Targeted by 2022 Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Joint Response Plan UN – March 2022

943,529 Estimated Number of Refugees in Bangladesh UNHCR – August 2022

USAID Deputy Administrator Isobel Coleman announced an additional $170 million in USG funding for the Burma and Bangladesh regional crisis response, including more than $77 million from USAID/BHA and more than $93 million from State/PRM at a high-level UN General Assembly event on the Rohingya refugee crisis on September 22.

Hostilities between the MAF and AA have escalated since mid-June, ending a ceasefire that had been in place since November 2020. Nearly 8,800 people have been newly displaced by the renewed fighting as of September 21, according to the UN.