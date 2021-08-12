Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #6, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

3 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Burma UN – July 2021

191,100 People Who Remain Displaced by Insecurity Since February in Burma UNHCR – August 2021

126,000 IDPs—Originally Displaced in 2012—in Burma’s Rakhine IDP Sites UN – June 2021

1.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar UN – May 2021

889,704 Refugees in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar UNHCR – June 2021

• Insecurity and violence across Burma continue to drive displacement and compound humanitarian needs. The UN estimates 3 million people require humanitarian assistance in Burma as of July.

• U.S. Ambassador to the UN Linda ThomasGreenfield announces an additional $50 million in humanitarian funding for Burma.

• Bangladesh launches a COVID-19 vaccination campaign in Cox’s Bazar District, and the USG donates 5.5 million vaccines to the country in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases.

• Monsoon flooding in late July and early August affects more than 48,000 people in Burma and 71,000 people in Bangladesh.