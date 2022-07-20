Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6.2 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Burma UN – July 2022

783,400 People Displaced Since February 2021 Who Remain IDPs in Burma UNHCR – July 2022

1.1 MILLION People Displaced in Burma UNHCR – July 2022

1.5 MILLION People in Need and Targeted by 2022 Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis JRP UN – March 2022

926,606 Estimated Number of Refugees in Bangladesh UNHCR – June 2022

The total number of IDPs in Burma surpasses 1.1 million people in June, with more than 783,000 individuals displaced by ongoing violence and insecurity since the February 2021 coup.

Approximately 1.3 million children in Burma remain unable to access critical nutrition support, and less than 40 percent of children are enrolled in school, the UN reports.