19 Jul 2019

Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Report
from US Agency for International Development
Published on 19 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (294.46 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Relief actors respond to monsoon conditions in Cox’s Bazar camps, where approximately 20,000 refugees are affected by related erosion, flooding, landslides, and wind

  • Government of Burma restricts internet connectivity in Rakhine and Chin, hampering humanitarian coordination

  • Monsoon flooding displaces more than 11,300 people in Rakhine and Chin and more than 22,100 people in Kachin

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • From July 2–15, significant monsoon rains and wind, as well as subsequent flooding and landslides, affected approximately 20,000 refugees in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District, where more than 900,000 Rohingya refugees reside in camps. The monsoon-related weather temporarily displaced more than 6,000 people and destroyed approximately 2,000 shelters. As of July 12, State/PRM and USAID/OFDA partner the International Organization for Migration (IOM) had distributed emergency relief commodities, including shelter materials, to more than 6,000 people, and State/PRM partner the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had evacuated more than 2,100 people from affected areas.

  • The Government of Burma restricted internet service in conflict-affected areas of Chin and Rakhine states beginning on June 20; the suspension continued as of July 19. Relief actors have expressed concern that the internet suspension is impacting humanitarian communication and coordination in the two states, where fighting between the Arakan Army (AA) and Government of Burma forces since early 2019 had displaced at least 27,000 people as of May 26. The conflict and resulting displacement remain fluid.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.