Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
Relief actors respond to monsoon conditions in Cox’s Bazar camps, where approximately 20,000 refugees are affected by related erosion, flooding, landslides, and wind
Government of Burma restricts internet connectivity in Rakhine and Chin, hampering humanitarian coordination
Monsoon flooding displaces more than 11,300 people in Rakhine and Chin and more than 22,100 people in Kachin
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
From July 2–15, significant monsoon rains and wind, as well as subsequent flooding and landslides, affected approximately 20,000 refugees in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District, where more than 900,000 Rohingya refugees reside in camps. The monsoon-related weather temporarily displaced more than 6,000 people and destroyed approximately 2,000 shelters. As of July 12, State/PRM and USAID/OFDA partner the International Organization for Migration (IOM) had distributed emergency relief commodities, including shelter materials, to more than 6,000 people, and State/PRM partner the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had evacuated more than 2,100 people from affected areas.
The Government of Burma restricted internet service in conflict-affected areas of Chin and Rakhine states beginning on June 20; the suspension continued as of July 19. Relief actors have expressed concern that the internet suspension is impacting humanitarian communication and coordination in the two states, where fighting between the Arakan Army (AA) and Government of Burma forces since early 2019 had displaced at least 27,000 people as of May 26. The conflict and resulting displacement remain fluid.