Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #5, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

From July 2–15, significant monsoon rains and wind, as well as subsequent flooding and landslides, affected approximately 20,000 refugees in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District, where more than 900,000 Rohingya refugees reside in camps. The monsoon-related weather temporarily displaced more than 6,000 people and destroyed approximately 2,000 shelters. As of July 12, State/PRM and USAID/OFDA partner the International Organization for Migration (IOM) had distributed emergency relief commodities, including shelter materials, to more than 6,000 people, and State/PRM partner the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) had evacuated more than 2,100 people from affected areas.