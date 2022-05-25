Myanmar + 2 more

Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

Situation Report
Source
Posted
Originally published

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6.2 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Burma
UN – January 2022

605,900 People Displaced Since February 2021 Who Remain IDPs in Burma
UNHCR – May 2022

126,000 IDPs Originally Displaced in 2012 in Rakhine State IDP Sites
UN – December 2021

1.5 MILLION People in Need and Targeted by 2022 Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis JRP
UN – March 2022

925,380 Estimated Number of Refugees in Bangladesh
UNHCR – April 2022

  • Nearly 606,000 people remain displaced throughout Burma as of May 16—an increase of approximately 48,000 people since March—due to ongoing violence and insecurity since February 2021, according to UNHCR.

  • Frequent and recurring displacement in southeastern Burma exacerbates the risks faced by IDPs during monsoon season, including flooding, landslides, and a lack of access to safe drinking water.

  • Government of Bangladesh continues Rohingya refugee relocations from Cox’s Bazar District to Bhasan Char Island, a silt island in the Bay of Bengal, with more than 26,000 refugees relocated to the island between November 2020 and April 30, 2022, according to UNHCR.

Related Content