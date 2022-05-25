Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6.2 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Burma

UN – January 2022

605,900 People Displaced Since February 2021 Who Remain IDPs in Burma

UNHCR – May 2022

126,000 IDPs Originally Displaced in 2012 in Rakhine State IDP Sites

UN – December 2021

1.5 MILLION People in Need and Targeted by 2022 Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis JRP

UN – March 2022

925,380 Estimated Number of Refugees in Bangladesh

UNHCR – April 2022

Nearly 606,000 people remain displaced throughout Burma as of May 16—an increase of approximately 48,000 people since March—due to ongoing violence and insecurity since February 2021, according to UNHCR.

Frequent and recurring displacement in southeastern Burma exacerbates the risks faced by IDPs during monsoon season, including flooding, landslides, and a lack of access to safe drinking water.