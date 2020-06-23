Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

The spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has presented new challenges for existing humanitarian response operations in Burma and in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District due to COVID-related access restrictions and the vulnerability of IDPs in Burma, as well as refugees and host communities in Cox’s Bazar. As armed clashes intensify in Burma’s Chin and Rakhine states, COVID-19-related restrictions have further reduced humanitarian access to IDP sites, and humanitarian staff in Burma have expressed concern regarding insufficient COVID-19 preparedness and response capacity in conflict-affected states.