Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020
HIGHLIGHTS
Escalating conflict, access restrictions exacerbate humanitarian needs in western Burma
UN reports 45 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Cox’s Bazar refugee camps as of June 22
USG partners adapt programming to COVID-19 needs and risks, provide dedicated funding to respond to the outbreak and related humanitarian need
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
The spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has presented new challenges for existing humanitarian response operations in Burma and in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District due to COVID-related access restrictions and the vulnerability of IDPs in Burma, as well as refugees and host communities in Cox’s Bazar. As armed clashes intensify in Burma’s Chin and Rakhine states, COVID-19-related restrictions have further reduced humanitarian access to IDP sites, and humanitarian staff in Burma have expressed concern regarding insufficient COVID-19 preparedness and response capacity in conflict-affected states.
As of June 23, the U.S. Government (USG) has provided more than $245 million in FY 2020 funding to continue the response to humanitarian needs of crisis-affected populations in Burma and Bangladesh, including COVID-19-specific funding, and USG partners have adapted existing programming to incorporate COVID-19 mitigation measures to ensure the continued provision of critical assistance.