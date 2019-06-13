Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019
HIGHLIGHTS
Government of Burma extends ceasefire in Kachin and Shan until June 30 while clashes with AA forces in Rakhine escalate
USAID/FFP partner WFP pre-positions food supplies in Cox’s Bazar for rapid distribution in the event of a cyclone
USAID provides more than $86 million in FY 2019 funding for humanitarian response activities in Burma and Bangladesh
KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Clashes between Government of Burma forces and the Arakan Army (AA)—a non-state, ethnic Rakhine armed group—have continued in Rakhine State and parts of Chin State, while the Government of Burma has extended the unilateral ceasefire in Kachin and Shan states through June 30. The conflict between government forces and the AA—which began escalating in November—has displaced between 33,000 and 38,000 civilians in Rakhine and Chin, according to estimates by humanitarian agencies. The number of displaced civilians remains fluid amid ongoing conflict.
USAID/Bangladesh Mission Director Derrick Brown and USAID/FFP Director Trey Hicks visited refugee settlements and host communities in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District from April 29–May 2. The delegation met with U.S. Government implementing partners—including the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the UN World Food Program (WFP)—and observed food assistance distribution sites and malnutrition treatment centers, as well as cyclone and monsoon preparedness activities and other disaster risk reduction efforts