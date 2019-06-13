Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

Clashes between Government of Burma forces and the Arakan Army (AA)—a non-state, ethnic Rakhine armed group—have continued in Rakhine State and parts of Chin State, while the Government of Burma has extended the unilateral ceasefire in Kachin and Shan states through June 30. The conflict between government forces and the AA—which began escalating in November—has displaced between 33,000 and 38,000 civilians in Rakhine and Chin, according to estimates by humanitarian agencies. The number of displaced civilians remains fluid amid ongoing conflict.