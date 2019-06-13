13 Jun 2019

Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #4, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 13 Jun 2019
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Government of Burma extends ceasefire in Kachin and Shan until June 30 while clashes with AA forces in Rakhine escalate

  • USAID/FFP partner WFP pre-positions food supplies in Cox’s Bazar for rapid distribution in the event of a cyclone

  • USAID provides more than $86 million in FY 2019 funding for humanitarian response activities in Burma and Bangladesh

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Clashes between Government of Burma forces and the Arakan Army (AA)—a non-state, ethnic Rakhine armed group—have continued in Rakhine State and parts of Chin State, while the Government of Burma has extended the unilateral ceasefire in Kachin and Shan states through June 30. The conflict between government forces and the AA—which began escalating in November—has displaced between 33,000 and 38,000 civilians in Rakhine and Chin, according to estimates by humanitarian agencies. The number of displaced civilians remains fluid amid ongoing conflict.

  • USAID/Bangladesh Mission Director Derrick Brown and USAID/FFP Director Trey Hicks visited refugee settlements and host communities in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District from April 29–May 2. The delegation met with U.S. Government implementing partners—including the International Organization for Migration (IOM), the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and the UN World Food Program (WFP)—and observed food assistance distribution sites and malnutrition treatment centers, as well as cyclone and monsoon preparedness activities and other disaster risk reduction efforts

