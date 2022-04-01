Myanmar + 2 more
Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
6.2 MILLION
People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Burma
UN – January 2022
558,000
People Displaced Since February 2021 Who Remain IDPs in Burma
UNHCR – March 2022
126,000
IDPs Originally Displaced in 2012 in Rakhine State IDP Sites
UN – December 2021
1.5 MILLION
People in Need and Targeted by 2022 Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis JRP
UN – March 2022
923,179
Estimated Number of Refugees in Bangladesh
UNHCR – February 2022
More than 558,000 people remain displaced throughout Burma as of March 28 due to escalating violence since February 2021, representing the greatest level of displacement since the coup d’état in the country to date.
The UN releases the 2022 Bangladesh JRP on March 29, requesting $881 million to reach nearly 1.5 million individuals with humanitarian assistance during the year.
The USG announces more than $152 million in additional funding to support the Burma and Bangladesh regional humanitarian response.