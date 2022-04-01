Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6.2 MILLION

People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Burma

UN – January 2022

558,000

People Displaced Since February 2021 Who Remain IDPs in Burma

UNHCR – March 2022

126,000

IDPs Originally Displaced in 2012 in Rakhine State IDP Sites

UN – December 2021

1.5 MILLION

People in Need and Targeted by 2022 Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis JRP

UN – March 2022

923,179

Estimated Number of Refugees in Bangladesh

UNHCR – February 2022

More than 558,000 people remain displaced throughout Burma as of March 28 due to escalating violence since February 2021, representing the greatest level of displacement since the coup d’état in the country to date.

The UN releases the 2022 Bangladesh JRP on March 29, requesting $881 million to reach nearly 1.5 million individuals with humanitarian assistance during the year.