Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

1 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Burma UN – January 2021

104,475 IDPs in Burma’s Kachin and Northern Shan UN – December 2020

130,000 IDPs—Originally Displaced in 2012—in Burma’s Rakhine IDP Sites UN – January 2021

101,798 IDPs Displaced by Burmese Military— AA Conflict in Rakhine and Chin UN – January 2021

871,924 Refugees in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar UNHCR – January 2021

The Government of Bangladesh continues to relocate Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char despite concerns from the international community regarding humanitarian and protection conditions on the island.

Following the Burmese military coup d’état against the civilian government on February 1 and subsequent civilian protests, USG partners continue humanitarian operations.

Escalated hostilities between Burmese military forces and armed groups in Shan during December and January displace thousands of individuals.

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Government of Bangladesh Continues Refugee Relocations to Bhasan Char

The Government of Bangladesh relocated thousands of Rohingya refugees to Bhasan Char—a floodprone silt island in the Bay of Bengal—between December 2020 and February 2021, according to humanitarian actors. More than 10,000 refugees were residing on the island as of mid-February following the most recent Government of Bangladesh-initiated relocations on February 14 and 15 that moved approximately 3,600 refugees from Cox’s Bazar District to the island, relief actors report. The Government of Bangladesh, which commenced the relocation of refugees to Bhasan Char in early December, had not permitted the UN to conduct an independent and comprehensive technical and protection assessment of the island as of mid-February. The U.S. Government (USG), alongside other donors and humanitarian partners, continues to advocate that any resettlements to Bhasan Char be fully voluntary, based on informed consent, and preceded by UN technical and protection assessments.