Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #3, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

At the March 3 launch of the 2020 Bangladesh Joint Response Plan (JRP) for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis, the U.S. Government (USG) announced more than $59 million in additional State/PRM funding for the Rohingya humanitarian response in Burma and Bangladesh, bringing the total USG contribution since August 2017 to nearly $820 million.

The Bangladesh Army began erecting fence posts surrounding refugee camps in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District in late January; current post locations indicate that some fencing is not consistent with existing camp boundaries, which could make some relief services inaccessible to refugees. The full extent and locations of planned fencing are currently unknown. Humanitarian organizations are concerned that fencing will restrict camp residents’ movement and camp residents’ and host community members’ access to existing facilities, services, and shelters, some of which are located outside of the planned fences.