Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

6.2 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Burma UN – January 2022

425,400 People Displaced Since February Who Remain IDPs in Burma UNHCR – January 2021

126,000 IDPs—Originally Displaced in 2012—in Rakhine State IDP Sites UN – December 2021

1.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Cox’s Bazar UN – May 2021

918,841 Estimated Number of Refugees in Bangladesh UNHCR – December 2021

The 2022 Burma HRP targets approximately 6.2 million people for life-saving humanitarian support, reflecting a significant rise in humanitarian needs across the country since the February 1, 2021, coup d’état.

An estimated 425,400 people remained displaced throughout Burma as of January 24 due to clashes since February, representing an increase of nearly 130,000 people compared with mid-December, according to UNHCR.