Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6.2 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Burma UN – January 2022

425,400 People Displaced Since February Who Remain IDPs in Burma UNHCR – January 2021

126,000 IDPs—Originally Displaced in 2012—in Rakhine State IDP Sites UN – December 2021

1.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Cox’s Bazar UN – May 2021

918,841 Estimated Number of Refugees in Bangladesh UNHCR – December 2021

  • The 2022 Burma HRP targets approximately 6.2 million people for life-saving humanitarian support, reflecting a significant rise in humanitarian needs across the country since the February 1, 2021, coup d’état.

  • An estimated 425,400 people remained displaced throughout Burma as of January 24 due to clashes since February, representing an increase of nearly 130,000 people compared with mid-December, according to UNHCR.

  • A series of fires in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar Rohingya refugee camps in January damaged or destroyed hundreds of shelters and other structures, as well as injured dozens of refugees.

