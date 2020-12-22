Myanmar + 2 more

Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

985,658 People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Burma UN – Dec. 2019

105,100 IDPs in Burma’s Kachin and Northern Shan UN – Nov. 2020

131,907 IDPs—Originally Displaced in 2012—in Burma’s Rakhine IDP Sites UN – June 2020

104,000 IDPs Displaced by the Government of Burma– AA Conflict in Rakhine and Chin UN – Dec. 2020

864,281 Total Number of Refugees in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar UNHCR – Nov. 2020

  • The Government of Bangladesh relocated more than 1,640 refugees to Bhasan Char in the Bay of Bengal, without coordinating with the UN. The USG and broader international humanitarian community continue to raise concerns about humanitarian and protection conditions.

  • Conflict between the Government of Burma and the AA armed group has continued, more than doubling the number of individuals displaced by the conflict since the beginning of 2020.

