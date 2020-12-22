Myanmar + 2 more
Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021
Attachments
SITUATION AT A GLANCE
985,658 People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Burma UN – Dec. 2019
105,100 IDPs in Burma’s Kachin and Northern Shan UN – Nov. 2020
131,907 IDPs—Originally Displaced in 2012—in Burma’s Rakhine IDP Sites UN – June 2020
104,000 IDPs Displaced by the Government of Burma– AA Conflict in Rakhine and Chin UN – Dec. 2020
864,281 Total Number of Refugees in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar UNHCR – Nov. 2020
The Government of Bangladesh relocated more than 1,640 refugees to Bhasan Char in the Bay of Bengal, without coordinating with the UN. The USG and broader international humanitarian community continue to raise concerns about humanitarian and protection conditions.
Conflict between the Government of Burma and the AA armed group has continued, more than doubling the number of individuals displaced by the conflict since the beginning of 2020.