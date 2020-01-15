15 Jan 2020

Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 15 Jan 2020
Download PDF (281.32 KB)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 2020 HRP for Burma requests more than $216 million for multi-sector humanitarian assistance

  • Conflict has displaced 48,000 people in Burma’s Rakhine State as of December 2019

  • Relief actors in Cox’s Bazar build on lessons learned to improve preparations for the 2020 monsoon season

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • The UN released the 2020 Burma Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) in December 2019, requesting more than $216 million to provide humanitarian assistance to approximately 848,000 people during 2020. The UN plans to provide multi-sector assistance, including protection services for more than 833,000 people; outpatient health services for nearly 524,000 people; and emergency shelter support for nearly 130,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in central Rakhine State in Burma.

  • Relief actors identified lessons learned in preparation for the 2020 monsoon season following an analysis of humanitarian monsoon preparedness and response measures in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District during the 2019 June-to-October monsoon season, which adversely affected more than 83,500 refugees and displaced more than 17,000 people in the district. Lessons included the importance of maintaining drainage systems to reduce flooding and landslides, incorporating the potential flooding of the nearby Naf River into preparatory measures, and improving communication among first responders and Government of Bangladesh response personnel.

