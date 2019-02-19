19 Feb 2019

Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #2, Fiscal Year (FY) 2019

from US Agency for International Development
Published on 19 Feb 2019
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Humanitarian access restrictions prevent at least 50,000 people from receiving assistance in Rakhine

  • The 2019 JRP for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis requests $920.5 million to meet the needs of 1.2 million people in Bangladesh

  • USG announces $60 million in humanitarian assistances towards the 2019 JRP

KEY DEVELOPMENTS

  • Since December, clashes between the Arakan Army (AA)—a Rakhine ethnic armed group that is unrelated to the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army—and Government of Burma security forces have displaced more than 5,200 people in Burma’s Chin and Rakhine states, the UN reports. Relief actors report that additional Government of Burma-imposed access restrictions in affected townships have hindered efforts to provide assistance to displaced populations and interrupted ongoing programs delivering services to people in need.

  • The 2019 Joint Response Plan (JRP) for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis, released on February 15, requests approximately $920.5 million to meet the needs of more than 1.2 million people—including approximately 906,000 refugees and 336,000 host community members—in Bangladesh. The 2019 JRP prioritizes the provision of food, health, nutrition, protection, shelter, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) assistance.

  • On February 15, State/PRM announced a $60 million contribution towards the JRP to support the relief efforts of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Bangladesh.

