Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2023

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

6.2 MILLION People Targeted for Humanitarian Assistance in Burma UN – January 2022

1.1 MILLION IDPs in Burma Displaced Since February 2021 UNHCR – November 2022

1.5 MILLION People Displaced in Burma UNHCR – November 2022

1.5 MILLION People Targeted by 2022 Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis Joint Response Plan UN – March 2022

943,529 Estimated Number of Refugees in Bangladesh UNHCR – August 2022

• Heightened AA–MAF hostilities continue in Burma’s Rakhine and southern Chin states with an estimated 16,700 individuals remaining displaced as of November, the UN reports. Humanitarian access to Rakhine and Chin remains restricted amid curfews, military checkpoints, road closures, and violence.

• A MAF air strike results in the deaths of an estimated 80 people, including civilians, in Kachin State’s Hpakant township on October 23, representing the largest recorded mass casualty incidence since the 2021 coup d'état.

• Tropical Cyclone Sitrang damages more than 650 shelters and displaces more than 250 individuals in Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District in late October, relief actors report.