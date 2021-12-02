Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2022

SITUATION AT A GLANCE

3 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Burma UN – July 2021

266,700 People Displaced Since February Who Remain IDPs in Burma UNHCR – November 2021

126,000 IDPs—Originally Displaced in 2012—in Rakhine State IDP Sites UN – June 2021

1.4 MILLION People in Need of Humanitarian Assistance in Cox’s Bazar UN – May 2021

907,776 Refugees in Cox’s Bazar UNHCR – October 2021

• Clashes across Burma have displaced hundreds of thousands of people following the February coup d’état, including nearly 267,000 people who remain displaced.

• Humanitarian access in Burma remains limited by clashes, roadblocks, COVID-19 mitigation measures, and military-imposed restrictions which hinder the movement and delivery of humanitarian goods and personnel.

• The Government of Bangladesh signs an MoU with UNHCR in early October, establishing a framework of cooperation for humanitarian activities on Bhasan Char Island.