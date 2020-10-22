Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2021

SITUATION IN A GLANCE

The USG announces nearly $200 million in FY 2020 funding for the Burma and Bangladesh response.

Conflict between the Government of Burma and the Arakan Army (AA) armed group has intensified since late August, nearly doubling the number of individuals displaced by the conflict since the beginning of 2020.

Government of Burma restrictions related to a surge in COVID-19 cases are unnecessarily compromising humanitarian access to displaced populations.