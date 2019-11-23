Burma and Bangladesh - Regional Crisis Response Fact Sheet #1, Fiscal Year (FY) 2020

On November 9 and 10, Tropical Cyclone Matmo—known locally as Cyclonic Storm Bulbul—made landfall over southwest Bangladesh. The Government of Bangladesh led an efficient response to storm damage and did not request international assistance. Although the storm did not directly pass over Bangladesh’s Cox’s Bazar District or cause significant damage to camp infrastructure and shelters, the effects of the storm resulted in minor damage to an estimated 170 refugee household shelters. Local relief actors, including U.S. Government (USG) partners, responded to the affected refugees’ needs across Cox’s Bazar’s camps.