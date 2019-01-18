18 Jan 2019

Building Participation in the peace process: thousands gather across Myanmar - Ayeyarwaddy Region CSO Peace Forum

Report
from Joint Peace Fund
Published on 18 Jan 2019

Ayeyarwaddy Region CSO Peace Forum

CSO Peace Forum, which have taken place in recent months across the country, have brought together nearly three thousand people from hundreds of different organizations to discuss the peace process. The views and voices being expressed are being captured in policy papers which will help shape the thinking of those attending the Union Peace Conference.

The main issues discussed at the Ayeyarwaddy Region CSOs Peace Forum, which was held in Pathein in November, reflected some of the key concerns and recommendations in the region. Over three days, 270 people attended to discuss key questions relating to these issues. Saw Eh Kaw Htoo, one of the organizers, said the discussions about land grabbing, land tenure, policy and management of the land issues were intense. “Many people living in Ayeyarwaddy region suffer land grabbing more than with other states and regions. Thus, they raised concerns and debated issues around land policy,” he said.

He said attendees also provided inputs to a paper on land issues which covered confiscated farmlands, infrastructure projects that cause land grabbing, proper compensation, and possible preventative land grabbing mechanisms.

Kyaw Thet Oo, a programme manager of Human Rights Educators Association (Ma-ubin Township) said that land grabbing is a common human-rights violation in the delta region, and a root cause of the absence of peace.

“According to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights Article 17 says nobody shall be arbitrarily deprived of his property. I’ve lobbied strongly on this point with the other participants at the forum,” he said.

Kyaw Thet Oo was confident that the Union Peace Dialogue Joint Committee (UPDJC) would pay attention to the human-rights aspect of land grabbing as they work on plans to develop Myanmar as a federal democratic state, and he stressed the important role that the CSO forum was playing in this process. “These CSOs Peace Forum are really important platforms to be able to move the peace process forward, and to draft the country’s future federal constitution so it includes fundamental human rights and is shaped by the views of the people.”

The Ayeyarwaddy Delta region is vulnerable to major disasters such as earthquake, cyclones, floods, fire, landslides and others. So the forum also discussed concerns about protection strategies in natural disasters; environmental conservation; and natural resource management. The ideas put forward also captured ways to decentralize and ensure transparency, will be included in the paper that will submitted to the Union-level CSO Committees for Peace Forum (UCCPF) with the help coordination of State and Regional-levels committees.

