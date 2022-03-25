BROUK Welcomes New Sanctions On Myanmar Military By US, UK And Canada

Media release from Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK

The Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK (BROUK) today welcomed a fresh round of sanctions against Myanmar military leaders, military-affiliated cronies and businesses, as well as a military unit, by the United States, United Kingdom and Canada. The announcement came ahead of Myanmar’s Armed Forces Day, on March 27.

The United States announced sanctions against five individuals and five entities connected to the military regime, including the 66th Light Infantry Division, one of the junta’s notorious shock troops, while the United Kingdom sanctioned two individuals and three companies “responsible for supplying the Myanmar military regime with weapons and equipment”, and also designated the military’s new Head of Air Force. Canada sanctioned four individuals and two business entities.

“Cutting sources of revenue and arms to the military is essential, so these new sanctions are very welcome,” said Tun Khin, President of BROUK. “The USA, UK and Canada have the right strategy in sanctioning the military and its allies but the sanctions are coming too slowly. They need to increase the pace of sanctions and expand the scope to include gas revenue and aviation fuel.”

The sanctions announcements come days after the United States designated the military’s campaign of violence against the Rohingya a genocide, an announcement made at the US Holocaust Museum in Washington DC.

“Targeted economic sanctions are just one tool, and we need to see other tools used such as support for international justice mechanisms like referring Burma to the International Criminal Court, and joining or financing the genocide case at the International Court of Justice,” said Tun Khin. “The United States’ genocide declaration this week was welcome recognition for the suffering us Rohingya have endured, but it must amount to more than words, and be turned into concrete actions that ultimately remove this junta from power.”

Those who had their assets frozen by the US, UK and Canada include Aung Moe Myint, director of Dynasty International Company, Aung Hlaing Oo, managing director of Myanmar Chemical Machinery Co Ltd, as well as General Htun Aung, the newly-appointed Commander-in-Chief of the Myanmar Air Force.

“The military have not been able to establish control since the attempted coup and are vulnerable to pressure if it can be applied fast enough. We need to cut arms, cut revenue, deny legitimacy, ensure accountability and increase humanitarian and political support to the people of Burma,” said Tun Khin. “The USA, UK and Canada are moving in the right direction but crawling instead of racing.”

