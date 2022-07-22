BROUK Welcomes Decision By ICJ – British Government Must Now Join The Case

The Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK (BROUK) today welcomed the decision by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to reject all preliminary objections by Burma to the case brought by the Gambia that Burma broke the genocide convention. This means that the case can finally continue.

“This decision is a great moment for justice for Rohingya, and for all people of Burma. This ruling shows that there is a possibility to challenge to the military’s impunity”, said Tun Khin, President of the Burmese Rohingya Organisation UK (BROUK). “The objections raised by Burma were nothing but a blatant delaying tactic, and we are pleased that this landmark genocide trial can now finally begin in earnest.”

BROUK also called on the British government to join the case. The British government has used the objections as an excuse not to make a decision on whether to join. This was the latest in a series of flimsy excuses made by the Foreign Office, while at the same time claiming it supported justice and accountability.

“For too long, the British government has dragged its feet over justice for the Rohingya, and all the people of Burma. Now, they must join the Rohingya genocide case at the ICJ,” said Tun Khin.

Both Canada and the Netherlands together formally declared their intention to intervene in September 2020.

The case at the ICJ is the first time ever that Burma has had to defend their record in front of an international court of law. It is not only important for the Rohingya, but all people of Burma who are suffering under the military’s abuses and attacks. Ethnic organisations and civil society organisations from Burma have expressed their support for the case. Moreover, over 100 MPs in the British Parliament have called on the government to join the case.

“We are now looking to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss to show that she is serous in tackling gross human rights violations and breaches of international law, including genocide, and announce her intention to join the case,” said Tun Khin.

For more information, contact Tun Khin on +44 7888714866