Bringing women’s voices into the peace process: multiple supporters gather in Taunggyi

In the city of Taunggyi in Shan State, in mid-June, the Pa-O Women’s Union (PWU) brought together women, men, young people, Government officials, political parties, and Ethnic Armed Organizations for the “Pa-O Women’s Forum for Peace”. The three-day event, which was supported by the Joint Peace Fund, ran under the slogan “Together for Peace, Safety for All” and aimed to promote women’s participation in the peace process.

Nang Zin Nwe, the Executive Director of PWU explained the importance of this event: “Women’s issues are public issues. Understanding women’s issues at regional level is an important first step to understanding the issues we need to find solutions to in the national peace process. That’s why we are seeking to understand them in this forum and find the solutions they want so we can channel them into the political dialogues at the national level. That way we will get women’s voices heard in the peace process.”

She went on to explain that women did not have many events where their voices could truly be heard in the peace process. “Women have fewer opportunities to participate at the national level in the Union Peace Conference, so this forum is a space for women to express their views on the peace process. It’s a place where women can discuss the current challenges they are facing and actually be heard by the peace stakeholders.”

The forum discussed a wide range of issues from women’s safety to social barriers preventing women’s participation to their potential role in conflict resolution and politics. Nang Kham Bwar from the Pa-O National Organization who came from Hopone township, Shan State expressed the core objectives of women attending the forum from State and Regional levels. “While the women gathered here have widely different experiences and come from different places, they all face the challenge of having a lack of peace in their areas. Thus, through this women’s forum for peace, we’re now brainstorming together over what we can we collectively do to move forward to achieve peace in Myanmar,”

About 200 participants from different organizations based in Shan, Kayah and Mon States, Yangon, Mandalay and Bago regions took part in the forum. These included the Pa-O National Organization, Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Committee (State-level), Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, Pa-O youth organizations, Pa-O EAOs; Shan, Bamar, Ta-ang and Pa-O CSOs, women’s MPs and the media.

At the forum, Khun Myint Tun, Vice-President of the Pa-O National Liberation Organization (P.N.L.O) stressed that the event was not only concerned with the importance of women’s voices but also about the importance of public participation in Myanmar’s peace process.

“Political discussion and public participation matter in order for the peace process to succeed. We still need to get more mediators and guarantors involved,” he said.

During the forum, Col. Khun Oakkar who is a patron of the PNLO, briefed participants on the peace process. He said that this forum plays an important role to achieve sustainable peace and stability at the regional levels. “While we are working on the peace process, peace and stability at the regional level is needed and wanted by the public. It’s important to coordinate both the needs and wants of the national and regional-levels. Even though we haven’t yet achieved any political agreements, the process is supported by this kind of forum,” he said.

On the second day of the forum, a panel discussion took place regarding the situations of women’s participation, inclusion and decisions-making role in every sector as well as transitional issues in Myanmar.

Mi Sue Pwint, Central Leading Committee Member of the ABSDF and one of the panelists stressed the potential power of women’s leadership in the current peace process. “Conflicts impact the lives of women deeply. As a women’s movement, we could demand to stop the conflict. So, we, women, not individually, but collectively, should speak out loud demanding an end to the conflicts. Women could also speak out about IDPs and their resettlement. How can we amplify women’s voices to do this? We could also speak out to bring women’s voices into the political dialogues,” she said.

Following the Forum, PWU released a statement with recommendations from the event. They included: the development of a strategic plan to promote the achievement of the targeted 30 percent women’s participation in the peace process; the identification of a specific mechanism to address the barriers women face due to the conflicts; a call for all armed forces to respect international human rights regarding women’s peace and security affairs; the development of a curriculum that will increase knowledge on women’s rights, peace and security; and the implementation of policies to increase women’s decision making-levels to 30 percent in every sectors.