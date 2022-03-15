Myanmar
A brief and independent inquiry into the involvement of the United Nations in Myanmar from 2010 to 2018 – Report of the Secretary-General (A/HRC/49/73) (Advance Unedited Version)
28 February–1 April 2022
Human rights situations that require the Council’s attention
Progress made in the implementation of follow-up action to the recommendations of the “A Brief and Independent Inquiry into the Involvement of the United Nations in Myanmar from 2010 to 2018” to strengthen the prevention capacity of the United Nations system*
Report of the Secretary-General
Summary
In resolution 73/264 on the “Situation of Human Rights in Myanmar”, the UN General Assembly noted “the recommendation by the fact-finding mission on the conduct of a comprehensive, independent inquiry into the involvement of the United Nations in Myanmar since 2011 and encourage[d] the United Nations system to follow up on the issues raised and to ensure that all engagement with Myanmar takes into account, and addresses, human rights concerns.” Pursuant to General Assembly resolution 73/264 of 22 December 2018, and to resolution 39/2 Adopted by the Human Rights Council, the Secretary-General appointed Mr. Gert Rosenthal in December 2018 to conduct an independent inquiry into the involvement of the United Nations in Myanmar from 2010 to 2018. Following oral presentations to the Human Rights Council on the findings and implementation of the recommendations of Mr. Rosenthal’s review in 2020 and 2021, Human Rights Council resolution 46/21 (March 2021) invited the Secretary-General to provide a written report on progress made in the implementation of follow-up action to enable more effective work in the future and to strengthen the prevention capacity of the United Nations system.
**I. Introduction **
In resolution 73/264 on the “Situation of Human Rights in Myanmar”, the UN General Assembly noted “the recommendation by the fact-finding mission on the conduct of a comprehensive, independent inquiry into the involvement of the United Nations in Myanmar since 2011 and encourage[d] the United Nations system to follow up on the issues raised and to ensure that all engagement with Myanmar takes into account, and addresses, human rights concerns.”1 Pursuant to General Assembly resolution 73/264 of 22 December 2018,2 and to resolution 39/2 Adopted by the Human Rights Council,3 the Secretary-General appointed Mr. Gert Rosenthal in December 2018 to conduct an independent inquiry into the involvement of the United Nations in Myanmar from 2010 to 2018.
Mr. Rosenthal’s observations can be categorised as three sets of interrelated areas and challenges to be addressed: (i) UN structures, coordination, information sharing and decisionmaking;
(ii) interaction with the host government; (iii) interaction with other Member States (both within UN bodies and bilaterally) and the wider international community, including international NGOs.
Following oral presentations to the Human Rights Council on the findings and implementation of the recommendations of Mr. Rosenthal’s review in 2020 and 2021, Human Rights Council resolution 46/214 (March 2021) invited the Secretary-General to provide a written report on progress made in the implementation of follow-up action to enable more effective work in the future and to strengthen the prevention capacity of the United Nations system.
Since Mr. Rosenthal’s review, the Secretary-General launched his Call to Action for Human Rights (Call to Action), which promotes a transformative vision of human rights across the United Nations system, recognising human rights as offering solutions and tools, and as speaking to the aspirations of every human being. The initiative underlines that “human rights are the responsibility of each and every United Nations actor and that a culture of human rights must permeate everything we do, in the field, at regional level and at Headquarters”.5 It also makes clear the link between human rights protection and prevention. The present report should be read in conjunction with efforts underway in the context of the Call to Action, as well as Our Common Agenda,6 launched by the Secretary-General in September 2021. Our Common Agenda contains recommendations across four broad areas, including a new social contract anchored in human rights.
Together, the Call to Action and Our Common Agenda provide the UN system with the necessary frameworks, coherence, and momentum, to ensure that human rights is placed at the centre of our efforts across the three pillars, as envisaged in Mr. Rosenthal’s review.