The Border Consortium Strategic Plan 2020 - 2022

INTRODUCTION

Since 1984, The Border Consortium (TBC) has been working with the displaced and conflict-affected people of south eastern Myanmar to address the humanitarian needs and protection concerns of people fleeing from fighting and to support rights-based approaches to peace and development.

Developed in consultation with TBC staff and partners, this document outlines the main challenges, ambitions and commitments of TBC moving forward, and presents four strategic directions that will guide our programming in Thailand and south eastern Myanmar over the next three years.