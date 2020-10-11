The Border Consortium Mid-Year Overview: January to June 2020

CONTEXT

Thailand

The first case of COVID-19 in Thailand was reported on 13th January. A State of Emergency was declared in Thailand on 24th March which was later extended to August 31st. This declaration introduced several restrictions including on inter-provincial travel, inbound & outbound, large gatherings and introduced a general curfew. Shops and entertainment venues were closed, alcohol was banned throughout April to reduce social gatherings, Songkran was postponed and everyone across the country has been encouraged to wear masks. As of the end June there were 3,171 confirmed COVID 19 cases in Thailand with 58 deaths. There remain no confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases in the 9 refugee camps.

Even though there has been no outbreak of COVID-19 into the camps, it has nonetheless had a great impact on the activities conducted and the working procedures inside the camps. An increase in restrictions in entering the camps has had negative effects on livelihoods as refugees are unable to leave the camps in search of employment opportunities. These are likely to be long-term issues, compounded by the high likelihood of an economic downturn which may also disrupt funding for the camps, as well as economic opportunities outside the camps.

UNHCR facilitated voluntary repatriation scheduled for February was postponed with no-one returning to Myanmar through the formal process during the period. However, 314 people departed for third country resettlement and 81,586 people remained in nine camps in Thailand.

Myanmar

The first case of COVID-19 in Myanmar was announced on 23rd March. The Government started announcements around 13th March on the implementation of restrictions focused on social gatherings and travel with 30 Union-level and over 20 state and regional level directives introduced. At the end of June there were 303 total confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 6 deaths.

As much of the hospitality sector and other businesses temporarily closed, 40,000 migrants in Thailand rushed to return to Myanmar to avoid the travel restrictions and closing of the border.

Approximately 100,000 migrant workers had returned from Thailand through formal border crossing points by end of June. This large movement of people heightened the importance of infection, prevention and control measures, but there was no evidence of community transmissions. These restrictions on movement were instrumental in controlling the spread of COVID-19, but also disrupted markets, limited access to fields and agricultural land and induced inflationary pressures.

With large scale return of migrants, community-based quarantine has been more common in Myanmar, complemented by limited screening and quarantine centres at some border crossings. Ethnic Armed Organisations (EAOs) supported government efforts to close the border and to restrict travel and enforce quarantine measures. Yet in the border area where EAOs have been manning either border crossings or check-points on the roads, there have been objections from the Tatmadaw who ordered EAOs to remove some of the posts and some KNU and NMSP screening posts were dismantled by government officers and Tatmadaw troops. This failure to co-ordinate and work collaboratively was a missed opportunity for the Government to mitigate instead of exacerbate the vulnerabilities that communities in these areas face.

The implementation of the unilateral nationwide ceasefire, with the exception of Rakhine and Chin States, which was declared on 10th May has been ineffective and conflict has persisted, which continues to place an added burden on already vulnerable communities. This means programmes and activities inside Myanmar have not only had to manage dangers posed by COVID-19, but also continued militarization. Tatmadaw heavy artillery attacks displaced over 2,000 civilians and restricted access to fields in Hpapun Township in Karen state. Six extra-judicial killings were reported from Hpapun Township alone during the first half of 2020. In Mon state, civilians have been wounded by landmines in parts of Ye and Yebyu township and Karenni communities have had to face a resumption in armed hostilities between Tatmadaw and Karenni National Progressive Party in northern Shadaw.

There is a common desire to convene the 4th session of the Union Peace Conference in August to ensure that there is a road map for continuing dialogue after the national elections. Other key topics expected to be on the agenda include a review of the NCA mechanisms, particularly the lack of progress in interim arrangements. The EAOs are also seeking a clearer vision of federalism including discussion of fiscal arrangements between the Union and States/Regions and development of State/Regional constitutions.